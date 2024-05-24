CybersecTools API access is now live!Learn More
Adversary engagement & deception platform for detecting advanced threats

Cybermerc Aushield Detect Description

Cybermerc Aushield Detect is an adversary engagement and deception solution designed to detect and disrupt advanced threats in enterprise networks. The platform uses deception techniques to reveal adversary capabilities, intent, and Tactics, Techniques, and Procedures (TTPs) that can be used for attribution or disruption efforts. The solution provides rapid and detailed insight into network traffic to identify advanced threats. Cyber operations can be customized for specific industry verticals or supply chains. Information collected through the platform is aggregated and analyzed by intelligence analysts, enriched with threat intelligence, and disseminated as actionable intelligence to clients. Aushield Detect is designed to help organizations proactively protect their production networks and high-value data. The platform leverages existing client tool sets alongside Cybermerc's in-house technologies including DEFEND and PROTECT solutions. The solution is specifically designed for detecting and observing advanced threats commonly seen within enterprise networks.

Cybermerc Aushield Detect is Adversary engagement & deception platform for detecting advanced threats developed by Cybermerc. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with APT.

