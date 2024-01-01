HoneyMap 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

HoneyMap is a web application that visualizes a live stream of GPS locations on an SVG world map using honeypot captures from hpfeeds. The front-end is written in CoffeeScript and utilizes SockJS, jQuery, jVectorMap, and jQuery Transit, while the back-end is written in Go and uses sockjs-go and go-hpfeeds.