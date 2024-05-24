Acalvio ShadowPlex Cloud Security Description

Acalvio ShadowPlex Cloud Security is a deception-based threat detection platform designed for multi-cloud environments. The product deploys AI-powered deception techniques and honeytokens across AWS, Azure, and GCP to detect threats in cloud workloads and identity infrastructure. The platform operates agentlessly by integrating with native cloud APIs to deploy deceptive assets across VMs, containers, serverless functions, and IAM systems. Honeytokens are placed in identity repositories including Instance Metadata and Secrets Store to detect credential misuse, lateral movement, and privilege escalation attempts. ShadowPlex Cloud Security monitors interactions with deceptive assets to generate high-fidelity alerts when attackers engage with honeytokens or decoys. The system captures attacker behavior and intent during reconnaissance and lateral movement phases, providing context-rich alerts to security teams. The platform covers cloud workload protection by detecting threats across compute resources, and cloud identity threat protection by monitoring IAM roles, credentials, and secrets. Deployment occurs through cloud-native APIs without requiring agents on protected resources. Integration capabilities allow the platform to connect with SIEM, SOAR, and EDR platforms for automated alerting and orchestration of containment actions. The system aims to reduce dwell time by detecting threats early in the attack lifecycle before adversaries reach critical assets.