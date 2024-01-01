Deception-as-Detection 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Deception based detection techniques mapped to the MITRE’s Adversarial Tactics, Techniques, and Common Knowledge (ATT&CK™): Windows Technique Matrix Linux Technique Matrix Mac Technique Matrix. Deception Stories: A sample deception story is created as a reference. More deception stories will be added soon. Stay tuned! A Useful List of Honey Resources. TODO: Complete other techniques, Add more deception stories, Add Cloud-based deception stories.