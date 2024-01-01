Deception-as-Detection

Maltrail is a malicious traffic detection system utilizing blacklists and heuristic mechanisms.
Deception based detection techniques mapped to the MITRE’s Adversarial Tactics, Techniques, and Common Knowledge (ATT&CK™): Windows Technique Matrix Linux Technique Matrix Mac Technique Matrix. Deception Stories: A sample deception story is created as a reference. More deception stories will be added soon. Stay tuned! A Useful List of Honey Resources. TODO: Complete other techniques, Add more deception stories, Add Cloud-based deception stories.
An open source threat intelligence platform for storing and managing cyber threat intelligence knowledge.
Sample detection rules and dashboards for Google Security Operations
MaxMind provides accurate IP geolocation and online fraud detection solutions to create safer digital experiences.
A list of most queried domains based on passive DNS usage across the Umbrella global network.
A repository to aid Windows threat hunters in looking for common artifacts.