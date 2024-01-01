Honeyku 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Honeyku allows you to create and monitor fake HTTP endpoints automatically. You can then place these URL honeytokens in e.g. your inbox, documents, browser history, or embed them as {hidden} links in your web pages. Depending on how and where you implement honeytokens, you may detect human attackers, malicious insiders, content scrapers, or bad bots. Honeyku is designed to be deployed on Heroku cloud application platform (PaaS), but as it uses Flask microframework it's not dependent to AWS API Gateway (like honeyλ) or any other cloud services. So you can deploy it on your own server as well! Setup a FREE Heroku account. Install Python version 3.* Install Pipenv $ pip install pipenv OR $ brew install pipenv (on macOS) Install Heroku Cli: Clone the app source-code $ git c