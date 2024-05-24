Acalvio ShadowPlex Advanced Threat Defense Description

Acalvio ShadowPlex Advanced Threat Defense is a deception technology platform that combines AI with decoy systems to detect advanced persistent threats, AI-driven attacks, and sophisticated threat tactics. The platform operates agentlessly across IT, cloud, and OT environments to surface attacker behavior during reconnaissance, lateral movement, and privilege escalation phases. The system deploys over 350 prebuilt deception assets including decoys, breadcrumbs, and baits tailored for different infrastructure types. It detects asset discovery, scanning activities, credential harvesting attempts targeting Active Directory and cloud identity stores, and privilege probing. The platform identifies lateral movement using protocols like PsExec, RDP, WMI, and SMB, as well as unauthorized access to privileged accounts. ShadowPlex uses AI to automate network discovery, deception deployment, alert triage, and adversary analysis. The platform adapts deception coverage dynamically based on attacker behavior to disrupt attack chains and force adversaries into detection traps. All detected activities are mapped to MITRE ATT&CK techniques to enable faster investigation and prioritized defensive tuning. The platform is built on over 25 issued patents in autonomous deception and operates without disrupting production systems or network traffic.