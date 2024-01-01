django-kippo 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

It's a simple django app that provides access to the MySQL data of kippo. You can browse the data in the django admin panel. To install, create a virtual environment, activate it, and install django-kippo as an editable package. Additionally, install the Python interface to MySQL. There is a test project available for easy startup, and older command-line scripts can be found under /cli_scripts/. For more information, visit the kippo homepage at https://code.google.com/p/kippo/