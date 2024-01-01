Honey-Pod for SSH that logs username and password tries during brute-force attacks.
It's a simple django app that provides access to the MySQL data of kippo. You can browse the data in the django admin panel. To install, create a virtual environment, activate it, and install django-kippo as an editable package. Additionally, install the Python interface to MySQL. There is a test project available for easy startup, and older command-line scripts can be found under /cli_scripts/. For more information, visit the kippo homepage at https://code.google.com/p/kippo/
A honeypot agent for running honeypots with service and data at threatwar.com.
HellPot is an endless honeypot that sends unruly HTTP bots to hell with grave consequences.
HoneyDrive is the premier honeypot Linux distro with over 10 pre-installed honeypot software packages and numerous analysis tools.
A honeypot tool to detect and log CVE-2019-19781 scan and exploitation attempts.
A low interaction honeypot for detecting CVE-2018-0101 vulnerability in Cisco ASA component.