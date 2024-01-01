django-kippo Logo

django-kippo

0 (0)

Report Issue

 Visit Website

It's a simple django app that provides access to the MySQL data of kippo. You can browse the data in the django admin panel. To install, create a virtual environment, activate it, and install django-kippo as an editable package. Additionally, install the Python interface to MySQL. There is a test project available for easy startup, and older command-line scripts can be found under /cli_scripts/. For more information, visit the kippo homepage at https://code.google.com/p/kippo/

Honeypots
Free
mysqldjangokippo

ALTERNATIVES