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Nothreat CyberEcho

by Nothreat

AI-driven deception tech creating cyber clones to trap attackers & detect threats

Security Operations Commercial
Cloud|SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Threat Analysis
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Nothreat CyberEcho Description

Nothreat CyberEcho is a US-patented deception technology solution that creates realistic cyber clones of computing entities to lure and trap adversaries. The system deploys high-fidelity replicas of digital assets including web applications, APIs, firewalls, IoT devices, cloud services, databases, and customer portals to deceive attackers into interacting with decoy systems instead of production environments. The platform uses real-time machine learning to ensure clones are undetectable by adversaries. All decoy traps run on unused IP addresses with no production footprint, preventing business disruption. When attackers interact with these clones, CyberEcho captures detailed behavioral data about the full attack kill chain. CyberEcho delivers threat intelligence with less than 1% false positives and claims over 99% detection accuracy for threats including zero-day and previously unknown attacks. The system identifies attacker reconnaissance, lateral movement, and payload activity before exploitation occurs on actual infrastructure. Detection time is reduced from days to seconds. The platform generates clean data suitable for AI training and security rule creation. Captured attacker behavior supports threat modeling, detection rule development, and vulnerability prioritization. All threat intelligence collected feeds into a real-time global database that powers security action services. CyberEcho integrates with existing security infrastructure including firewalls and SIEMs to distribute validated threat intelligence across the connected security ecosystem. The system provides full visibility and audit trails to support regulatory compliance frameworks such as GDPR, ISO 27001, and NIST 800-53.

Nothreat CyberEcho FAQ

Common questions about Nothreat CyberEcho including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Nothreat CyberEcho is AI-driven deception tech creating cyber clones to trap attackers & detect threats developed by Nothreat. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with Threat Analysis.

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