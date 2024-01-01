Capsicum Logo

Capsicum is a security framework that enables process isolation and sandboxing through capability-based security principles. It blends capabilities with traditional POSIX semantics and is compared to Linux container security mechanisms like namespaces, cgroups, and seccomp-bpf.

