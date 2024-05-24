CounterCraft The Platform Description

CounterCraft The Platform is a deception-based threat detection and intelligence system that creates digital twins of organizational networks to lure attackers away from critical assets. The platform operates in both pre-breach and post-breach scenarios, detecting threats before they penetrate networks and diverting adversaries who have already gained access. The system creates controlled, deceptive environments that mimic actual operational landscapes, attracting attackers to interact with decoy systems instead of real assets. During these interactions, the platform collects real-time threat data about adversary tactics, techniques, and procedures. The platform automatically enriches collected threat data with TTP, MITRE ATT&CK framework mappings, and indicators of compromise context. It generates alerts of adversary activity and provides actionable threat intelligence to security teams. The solution is designed for deployment in both IT and OT/ICS environments without requiring modifications to existing operational technology networks. The platform can isolate adversaries in deception environments for 24-48 hours while gathering intelligence. Deployment typically occurs within 30 days.