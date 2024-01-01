Honepot for CVE-2019-19781

Find domains and subdomains related to a given domain
Detect and log CVE-2019-19781 scan and exploitation attempts. Requirements: python3 openssl Usage: Clone repo: git clone https://github.com/MalwareTech/CitrixHoneypot.git CitrixHoneypot && cd CitrixHoneypot Make ssl and logs directory: mkdir logs ssl Generate self signed SSL certificate: openssl req -newkey rsa:2048 -nodes -keyout ssl/key.pem -x509 -days 365 -out ssl/cert.pem run: python3 CitrixHoneypot.py Docker Usage (Optional): docker build -t citrixhoneypot . docker run -d -p 443:443 -v /<insert-homepath>/CitrixHoneypot:/CitrixHoneypot -w /CitrixHoneypot citrixhoneypot Licencing Agreement: MalwareTech Public Licence This software is free to use providing the user yells "Oh no, the cyberhackers are coming!" prior to each installation.
Troje is a honeypot that creates a realistic environment within lxc containers to monitor and record traffic and changes to drives.
Python telnet honeypot for catching botnet binaries
A honeypot tool that simulates an open relay to capture and analyze spam
A low-interaction honeypot for detecting and analyzing security threats
A Python web application honeypot that provides simple statistics for the Glastopf.