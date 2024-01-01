Honepot for CVE-2019-19781 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Detect and log CVE-2019-19781 scan and exploitation attempts. Requirements: python3 openssl Usage: Clone repo: git clone https://github.com/MalwareTech/CitrixHoneypot.git CitrixHoneypot && cd CitrixHoneypot Make ssl and logs directory: mkdir logs ssl Generate self signed SSL certificate: openssl req -newkey rsa:2048 -nodes -keyout ssl/key.pem -x509 -days 365 -out ssl/cert.pem run: python3 CitrixHoneypot.py Docker Usage (Optional): docker build -t citrixhoneypot . docker run -d -p 443:443 -v /<insert-homepath>/CitrixHoneypot:/CitrixHoneypot -w /CitrixHoneypot citrixhoneypot Licencing Agreement: MalwareTech Public Licence This software is free to use providing the user yells "Oh no, the cyberhackers are coming!" prior to each installation.