An open-source tool for detecting and analyzing Android apps' vulnerabilities and security issues.
Insider is the OSS CLI project from the Insider Application Security Team for the community. It focuses on covering the OWASP Top 10, conducting source code analysis to find vulnerabilities directly in the source code. It supports Java, Kotlin, Swift, .NET, C#, and Javascript technologies. There is a Github Action available for easy integration into your repository, providing a simple way to protect your code within your DevOps pipeline.
An open-source tool for detecting and analyzing Android apps' vulnerabilities and security issues.
Technique used to forward one URL to another.
A set of 48 practical programming exercises in cryptography and application security
Static application security testing (SAST) tool for scanning source code against security and privacy risks.
XSS Polyglot Challenge - XSS payload running in multiple contexts for testing XSS.
JavaScript parser, minifier, compressor, and beautifier toolkit with simplified API and CLI.