Insider is the OSS CLI project from the Insider Application Security Team for the community. It focuses on covering the OWASP Top 10, conducting source code analysis to find vulnerabilities directly in the source code. It supports Java, Kotlin, Swift, .NET, C#, and Javascript technologies. There is a Github Action available for easy integration into your repository, providing a simple way to protect your code within your DevOps pipeline.