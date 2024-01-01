InQL 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

InQL is a robust, open-source Burp Suite extension for advanced GraphQL testing, offering intuitive vulnerability detection, customizable scans, and seamless Burp integration. InQL provides a comprehensive set of features for GraphQL testing, including: * Advanced GraphQL schema analysis * Customizable scans for identifying vulnerabilities * Seamless integration with Burp Suite * Intuitive interface for easy testing and analysis