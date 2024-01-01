FingerprintJS is a client-side browser fingerprinting library that provides a unique visitor identifier unaffected by incognito mode.
InQL is a robust, open-source Burp Suite extension for advanced GraphQL testing, offering intuitive vulnerability detection, customizable scans, and seamless Burp integration. InQL provides a comprehensive set of features for GraphQL testing, including: * Advanced GraphQL schema analysis * Customizable scans for identifying vulnerabilities * Seamless integration with Burp Suite * Intuitive interface for easy testing and analysis
FingerprintJS is a client-side browser fingerprinting library that provides a unique visitor identifier unaffected by incognito mode.
Detect users' operating systems and perform redirection with Apache mod_rewrite.
ESLint plugin to prevent Trojan Source attacks.
A PHP/MySQL web application designed to aid security professionals in testing their skills and tools in a legal environment.
A web-based tool for instrumenting and analyzing Android applications using Flask, Jinja, and Redis.
Static application security testing (SAST) tool for scanning source code against security and privacy risks.