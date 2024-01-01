A tool for identifying potential security vulnerabilities in web applications
Using a pre-commit hook, Talisman validates the outgoing changeset for things that look suspicious — such as tokens, passwords, and private keys. It helps to prevent accidental exposure of sensitive information.
A Java API for searching and downloading Android applications from Google Play with additional check-in features for generating ANDROID-ID.
Dynamic instrumentation toolkit for developers, reverse-engineers, and security researchers.
cwe_checker is a suite of checks to detect common bug classes in ELF binaries using Ghidra for firmware analysis.
A web application security testing platform that helps you test your knowledge on web application security through realistic scenarios with known vulnerabilities.
A tool for redirecting HTTP and HTTPS requests to other URLs.