ALTERNATIVES

testdisk 0 ( 0 ) TestDisk is a free data recovery software that can recover lost partitions and undelete files from various file systems. Digital Forensics Free file-systemdata-recovery

scrying 0 ( 0 ) A tool for collecting and analyzing screenshots from remote desktop protocols, web applications, and VNC connections. Digital Forensics Free screenshotwebthreat-detectionsecurity-vulnerabilityvncrdp

Exiv2 0 ( 0 ) Exiv2 is a C++ library and command-line utility for image metadata manipulation. Digital Forensics Free binary-securitysecurityfile-analysishex-dumpmetadata