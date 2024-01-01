A toolkit for forensic analysis of network appliances with YARA decoding options and frame extraction capabilities.
Convolutional neural network for analyzing pentest screenshots This tool uses a convolutional neural network to analyze pentest screenshots and identify potential security vulnerabilities.
TestDisk is a free data recovery software that can recover lost partitions and undelete files from various file systems.
Second-order subdomain takeover scanner
A tool for collecting and analyzing screenshots from remote desktop protocols, web applications, and VNC connections.
Exiv2 is a C++ library and command-line utility for image metadata manipulation.
usbdeath is an anti-forensic tool that manipulates udev rules for known USB devices and performs actions on unknown USB device insertion or specific USB device removal.