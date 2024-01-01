EarlyBird 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

EarlyBird is a sensitive data detection tool capable of scanning source code repositories for clear text password violations, PII, outdated cryptography methods, key files and more. It's designed to help developers identify and remediate sensitive data exposure in their codebases. EarlyBird is a sensitive data detection tool that can be integrated into your CI/CD pipeline to detect and alert on sensitive data exposure in your code.