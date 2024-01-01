A tool for breaking crypto and identifying weak cryptosystems, with a humorous name and a separate library called Cryptanalib.
EarlyBird is a sensitive data detection tool capable of scanning source code repositories for clear text password violations, PII, outdated cryptography methods, key files and more. It's designed to help developers identify and remediate sensitive data exposure in their codebases. EarlyBird is a sensitive data detection tool that can be integrated into your CI/CD pipeline to detect and alert on sensitive data exposure in your code.
Red October is a software-based two-man rule style encryption and decryption server.
Steganography brute-force utility with performance issues, deprecated in favor of stegseek.
Microsoft BitLocker is a full volume encryption feature in Windows for protecting data on lost or stolen devices, with tools and resources for implementation.
A cloud-native, event-driven data pipeline toolkit for security teams with extensible data processing and serverless deployment.
A steganographic file system in userspace for plausible deniability of files.