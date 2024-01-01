TrojAI 0.0 Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit

TrojAI is an AI security platform that offers two main components: TROJAI::DETECT: This tool integrates with AI and MLOps workflows to automatically penetration test AI models before production deployment. It helps identify potential risks and vulnerabilities in AI models. TROJAI::DEFEND: This component acts as an AI firewall, protecting AI applications in real-time against various threats such as data poisoning and prompt injection. It uses a rules engine backed by data science to secure AI applications and enable safe use of public AI services. The platform aims to help organizations comply with AI security frameworks and privacy regulations by testing models pre-deployment and protecting applications from sensitive data loss post-deployment.