TrojAI is an AI security platform that offers two main components: TROJAI::DETECT: This tool integrates with AI and MLOps workflows to automatically penetration test AI models before production deployment. It helps identify potential risks and vulnerabilities in AI models. TROJAI::DEFEND: This component acts as an AI firewall, protecting AI applications in real-time against various threats such as data poisoning and prompt injection. It uses a rules engine backed by data science to secure AI applications and enable safe use of public AI services. The platform aims to help organizations comply with AI security frameworks and privacy regulations by testing models pre-deployment and protecting applications from sensitive data loss post-deployment.
This tool is not verified yet and doesn't have listed features.
Did you submit the verified tool? Sign in to add features.
Are you the author? Claim the tool by clicking the icon above. After claiming, you can add features.
DIANNA is an AI-powered cybersecurity companion from Deep Instinct that analyzes and explains unknown threats, offering malware analysis and translating code intent into natural language.
Lakera Red is an automated safety and security assessment tool for GenAI applications
Adversa AI is a cybersecurity company that provides solutions for securing and hardening machine learning, artificial intelligence, and large language models against adversarial attacks, privacy issues, and safety incidents across various industries.
VIDOC is an AI-powered security tool that automates code review, detects and fixes vulnerabilities, and monitors external security, ensuring the integrity of both human-written and AI-generated code in software development pipelines.
Sense Defence is a next-generation web security suite that leverages AI to provide real-time threat detection and blocking.
SentinelOne Purple AI is an AI-powered security analyst solution that simplifies threat hunting and investigations, empowers analysts, accelerates security operations, and safeguards data.