CloudFrunt is a tool for identifying misconfigured CloudFront domains. It helps to identify domains that are not listed in the "Alternate Domain Names (CNAMEs)" field of the distribution, making them vulnerable to hijacking. CloudFrunt is a powerful tool for security professionals and developers to identify potential security risks in their CloudFront configurations.