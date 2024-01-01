Yara Based Detection for web browsers
CloudFrunt is a tool for identifying misconfigured CloudFront domains. It helps to identify domains that are not listed in the "Alternate Domain Names (CNAMEs)" field of the distribution, making them vulnerable to hijacking. CloudFrunt is a powerful tool for security professionals and developers to identify potential security risks in their CloudFront configurations.
Yara Based Detection for web browsers
Drltrace is a dynamic API calls tracer for Windows and Linux applications.
A simple Swagger-ui scanner that detects old versions vulnerable to various XSS attacks
Enhance your Android experience with the AMAaaS Agent APK for better performance and improved user experience.
Instrumentation-based approach for resolving reflective calls in Android apps.
A tool for building and installing PhoneyC with optional Python version configuration and root privileges.