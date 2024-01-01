GitGot 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Semi-automated, feedback-driven tool to rapidly search through troves of public data on GitHub for sensitive secrets. It uses GitHub's API to fetch data and then uses various techniques to identify potential secrets. It's designed to be used in conjunction with other tools and techniques to identify and remediate sensitive data. It's a powerful tool for identifying potential security risks in public GitHub repositories.