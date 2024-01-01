DefaultCreds-cheat-sheet

Java decompiler GUI tool for Procyon under Apache License.
One place for all the default credentials to assist the Blue/Red teamers activities on finding devices with default password
A tool for deep analysis of malicious files using ClamAV and YARA rules, with features like scoring suspect files, building visual tree graphs, and extracting specific patterns.
Copy executables with execute, but no read permission on Unix systems.
Kaitai Struct is a declarative language for describing binary data structures.
Pwndbg is a GDB plug-in that enhances the debugging experience for low-level software developers, hardware hackers, reverse-engineers, and exploit developers.
A tool to detect, manage and exploit Blind Cross-site scripting (XSS) vulnerabilities.