A tool for checking for lingering free namespaces for private package names referenced in dependency configuration for Python (pypi) requirements.txt, JavaScript (npm) package.json, PHP (composer) composer.json or MVN (maven) pom.xml. Confused reads through a dependency definition file of an application and checks the public package repositories for each dependency entry, reporting all the package names that are not found in the public repositories.

Application Security
Free
dependency-managementdependency-scanningpackage-managementsecurity-auditvulnerability-detection

