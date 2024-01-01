Confused 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

A tool for checking for lingering free namespaces for private package names referenced in dependency configuration for Python (pypi) requirements.txt, JavaScript (npm) package.json, PHP (composer) composer.json or MVN (maven) pom.xml. Confused reads through a dependency definition file of an application and checks the public package repositories for each dependency entry, reporting all the package names that are not found in the public repositories.