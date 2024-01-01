A tool that safely installs packages with npm/yarn by auditing them as part of your install process.
A tool for checking for lingering free namespaces for private package names referenced in dependency configuration for Python (pypi) requirements.txt, JavaScript (npm) package.json, PHP (composer) composer.json or MVN (maven) pom.xml. Confused reads through a dependency definition file of an application and checks the public package repositories for each dependency entry, reporting all the package names that are not found in the public repositories.
A fake Django admin login screen to detect and notify admins of attempted unauthorized access
A plugin for viewing, detecting weak configurations, and generating Content Security Policy headers.
Important security headers for Fastify with granular control over application routes.
IronBee is an open source project building a universal web application security sensor.
A set of 48 practical programming exercises in cryptography and application security