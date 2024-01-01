sdc-check 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Small tool to inform you about potential risks in your project dependencies list: - Lock file is not safe (lockfile-is-not-safe): During the development process a malicious actor could replace URLs in a lock file to package with malicious code (it is especially dangerous because it is hard to catch in PR review) - The newest package version is too new (package-is-too-new): A new version of a package could be vulnerable. It might be safer to wait X days before upgrading to the new version and let the community test it - Installation Script (install-scripts): An attacker can use installation scripts to run commands that perform malicious acts through the package installation step - Obfuscated code (obfuscated-code): A package contains obfuscated code which may point to an attempt of hiding potentially malicious code - A package has OS scripts (has-os-scripts): An attacker can use .bat/.sh scripts to execute malicious actions (downloading and launching mining apps, etc) - A package script has shell commands (dangerous-shell-commands): Package script could have potentially dangerous commands to perform malicious actions (curl, wget, chmod, cacls, etc) - The newest package version is released after