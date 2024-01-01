A security feature to prevent unexpected manipulation of fetched resources.
Small tool to inform you about potential risks in your project dependencies list: - Lock file is not safe (lockfile-is-not-safe): During the development process a malicious actor could replace URLs in a lock file to package with malicious code (it is especially dangerous because it is hard to catch in PR review) - The newest package version is too new (package-is-too-new): A new version of a package could be vulnerable. It might be safer to wait X days before upgrading to the new version and let the community test it - Installation Script (install-scripts): An attacker can use installation scripts to run commands that perform malicious acts through the package installation step - Obfuscated code (obfuscated-code): A package contains obfuscated code which may point to an attempt of hiding potentially malicious code - A package has OS scripts (has-os-scripts): An attacker can use .bat/.sh scripts to execute malicious actions (downloading and launching mining apps, etc) - A package script has shell commands (dangerous-shell-commands): Package script could have potentially dangerous commands to perform malicious actions (curl, wget, chmod, cacls, etc) - The newest package version is released after
A security feature to prevent unexpected manipulation of fetched resources.
IDAPython plugin for generating Yara rules/patterns from x86/x86-64 code through parameterization.
A tool for secure content publishing and verification using offline signing and trusted collections.
FlowDroid is a context-, flow-, field-, object-sensitive and lifecycle-aware static taint analysis tool for Android applications.
A Burp Suite content discovery plugin that adds smart functionality to the Buster plugin.
Emulates browser functionality to detect exploits targeting browser vulnerabilities.