Cloud-native SIEM with security data lake, AI-powered detection & investigation

Fabric Platform by BlackStork

Fabric Platform is a cybersecurity reporting solution that automates and standardizes report generation, offering a private-cloud platform, open-source tools, and community-supported templates.

Alien Vault Ossim

AlienVault OSSIM provides an all-in-one security management solution with asset discovery, vulnerability assessment, and SIEM capabilities.

Sigma Query

Searchable repository of Sigma detection rules for threat hunting and SIEM

Anomali Agentic SOC

AI-driven SOC platform with unified data lake, threat intel, and automation

CrowdStrike Falcon Next-Gen SIEM

AI-native SIEM platform for consolidating security tools and data

Senseon Intelligence Cloud

AI-driven SIEM alternative with managed SOC for threat detection and response

BluSapphire OnePlatform

AI-powered, cloud-native SIEM platform with federated architecture & automation

H3C U-Center Unified O&M Cloud

Unified O&M cloud platform for network and IT infrastructure management

IBM QRadar SIEM

SIEM platform for centralized security visibility and threat detection

Securonix Unified Defense SIEM

Cloud-native SIEM platform with UEBA, SOAR, TIP, and TDIR capabilities

Logpoint SecOps Platform

Integrated SIEM, SOAR, NDR platform with central fleet management capabilities

SolarWinds Observability

Unified observability platform for IT infrastructure, apps, and databases

Microsoft Sentinel

Cloud-native SIEM with AI-driven analytics and unified security operations

Google Security Operations

Cloud-native SIEM, SOAR, and threat intel platform for SecOps teams

Hunters SOC Platform

Next-gen SIEM with AI-powered alert investigation and automated response

Datadog Cloud SIEM

Cloud-based SIEM for threat detection and security monitoring

Devo Platform

Integrated SIEM, SOAR, and UEBA platform with AI-driven threat detection

Gurucul REVEAL

AI-driven TDIR platform combining Next-Gen SIEM, insider risk mgmt & SOC automation

DNIF HYPERCLOUD

SIEM platform with user analytics and automation for threat detection

CyberSift Cybersecurity Solutions

Enterprise cybersecurity platform with SIEM, SOC monitoring, and AI tools

Sumo Logic Dojo AI

Cloud SIEM platform with AI-powered security analytics and automation

Coralogix DataPrime Engine

Observability platform with unified query engine for logs, metrics, and traces

WitFoo WitFoo Conductor

Security data pipeline & analytics platform for SOC operations & reporting

XYPRO XYGATE SecurityOne

Security analytics platform for HPE NonStop Integrity Servers

Anrita Cyber Defense

SIEM platform with real-time threat detection, log analysis, and visualization

Gravwell Security Data Platform

Security data platform for log analysis, metrics, and threat hunting

Logz.io Observability Platform

Observability platform with log mgmt, metrics, tracing & AI-powered RCA

Logsign Unified Security Operations Platform

Unified security operations platform combining SIEM, TI, UEBA, and TDIR

Sekoia SOC Platform

AI-powered SOC platform with threat intelligence for detection and response

Logpoint SIEM

A security information and event management solution that collects, normalizes, and analyzes log data from across an organization's infrastructure to enhance threat detection and compliance reporting.

Logpoint Director

A centralized management console for efficiently operating and monitoring large-scale, multitenant Logpoint SIEM deployments across customers, geographies, and organizational divisions.

Rapid7 Incident Command

AI-powered cloud-native SIEM with unified visibility and automated response

Site24x7 AI-powered Monitoring

AI-powered observability platform for IT infrastructure monitoring

ManageEngine AlarmsOne

Centralized IT alert management platform for monitoring tools and applications

LogCraft Detection Engineering

Detection-as-code platform for managing detection rules across SIEM/EDR/XDR

Fortra Tripwire Enterprise

File integrity monitoring and security configuration management platform

DBAppSecurity AiLog Big Data Log Management and Analysis Platform

Big data log management platform for collection, parsing, storage & analysis

WatchGuard Cloud

Centralized cloud mgmt platform for WatchGuard security solutions

CrowdStrike Falcon Onum

Data pipeline mgmt for SOC transformation with real-time data processing

Elastic Elasticsearch

Distributed search and analytics engine for real-time data storage and retrieval

Elastic Kibana

Open source interface for querying, analyzing, and visualizing Elasticsearch data

Elastic Integrations

Data ingestion platform for collecting logs, metrics, traces from multiple sources

Elastic Streams Processing

Log parsing and processing platform for observability and incident response

Elastic Observability

Observability platform for logs, metrics, traces, and APM with AI-driven analysis

Elastic Search AI Platform

Search AI platform with vector database for logs, threat hunting, and AI apps

Elastic Cloud

Cloud-based platform for search, observability, and security use cases

syslog-ng Open Source Edition

Open-source log collection, processing, and forwarding tool for log management

syslog-ng Premium Edition

Enterprise log management software for collecting and centralizing log data

syslog-ng Store Box

Enterprise log management appliance for collecting, indexing, and searching logs

Graylog AI-Powered Security

AI-powered SIEM, API security, and log management platform

Graylog AI-Powered Security & IT Operations

AI-powered SIEM, API security, and log management platform

Graylog Graylog

AI-powered SIEM, API security, and log management platform

Graylog SIEM

AI-powered SIEM platform for log management, threat detection, and IT ops

IonX Verisys FIM

File integrity monitoring for Windows, Linux & network devices

Anomali Security Analytics

SIEM platform with native threat intel, AI analytics, and Security Data Lake

Anomali Copilot

AI-powered security platform for natural language queries across petabytes of data

Exabeam New-Scale SIEM

Cloud-native SIEM for log management, threat detection, investigation, and response

SentinelOne AI SIEM

AI-driven SIEM platform for real-time threat detection and response

ManageEngine Log360

SIEM solution for log management, threat detection, and compliance reporting

UnderDefense Managed SIEM Solutions

Managed SIEM service with 24/7 AI-assisted SOC for threat monitoring

Entersoft SIEM

SIEM solution for threat detection, log management, and compliance reporting

Infoblox SOC Insights

AI-driven DNS threat intel analysis platform for SOC alert reduction

Netenrich Resolution Intelligence Cloud

Cloud-native data analytics platform for security and digital ops management

Sysdig Stratoshark

Cloud-native system call and audit log analysis tool based on Wireshark

Axoflow Platform

Security data pipeline platform for collecting, curating, and routing logs

AxoFlow AxoRouter

Security data pipeline platform for collection, routing, and processing

ITrust Reveelium SIEM

SIEM solution for log correlation, threat detection, and compliance monitoring

BlockAPT Unify

SIEM platform with real-time monitoring, threat detection, and analytics

TEHTRIS SIEM

SIEM for log collection, correlation, archiving, and alerting within XDR platform

GoSecure Titan® Security Information & Event Monitoring (SIEM)

Hosted SIEM-as-a-Service with 24/7 SOC monitoring and MXDR integration

BluSapphire SIEMless™ SIEM

Distributed SIEM with edge processing, AI filtering, and autonomous response

Blue Sapphire DataStreamer™

AI-powered data pipeline manager for security log processing and routing

Panaseer Metrics Measurement

Automates security metrics measurement and reporting for posture management.

Splunk Enterprise Security

Unified SIEM platform with integrated SOAR, UEBA, and AI capabilities for TDIR

Splunk Security

Unified security operations platform for threat detection, investigation & response

DuskRise Security Dashboard

Security dashboard for remote network visibility and policy enforcement

CyberSight Demo

Client-facing dashboard for cybersecurity posture visibility and monitoring

Legato SIEMaaS

Managed SIEM service with log collection, threat detection, and compliance

LMNTRIX SIEM

Cloud-native SIEM for forensic investigations, compliance, and threat detection

SharkStriker SIEM

Managed SIEM service with 24x7 expert support and threat hunting capabilities

Hunters Next-Gen SIEM

Next-gen SIEM with AI-powered triage, automated investigation & detection

Devo Security Data Platform

Security data platform combining SIEM, SOAR, UEBA, and threat hunting

Seceon aiSIEM

AI-powered SIEM with automated threat detection and response capabilities

Seceon aiSIEM CGuard 2.0

AI-powered SIEM for cloud security across Microsoft 365, Azure, AWS, and GCP

Gurucul AI POWERED NEXT-GEN SIEM

AI-powered SIEM unifying SIEM, UEBA, SOAR, and DPM capabilities

Gurucul Data Optimizer

Data pipeline mgmt platform that reduces SIEM costs & optimizes log data

CyberSift SIEM

SIEM platform with anomaly detection and centralized log management

Sumo Logic Cloud SIEM

Cloud-native SIEM for real-time threat detection and investigation

Sumo Logic Logs for Security

Cloud-based log analytics platform for security monitoring and threat detection

Sumo Logic Monitoring and Troubleshooting

Log analytics platform for monitoring, troubleshooting, and issue detection

Sumo Logic Application Modernization

Cloud-based log analytics & monitoring platform for app modernization

Gravwell

Data analytics platform for security operations with search and automation

Logz.io Log Management

Cloud-based log management platform with AI-driven analysis and observability

Logz.io Infrastructure Monitoring

Prometheus-based infrastructure monitoring with unified logs, metrics, and traces

Logz.io Distributed Tracing

Distributed tracing platform for monitoring microservices performance

Huntress Managed SIEM

Managed SIEM with 24/7 AI-assisted SOC for threat detection and compliance

Logsign USO Platform

SIEM platform with compliance reporting for regulatory standards

Logsign SAP Security

SIEM platform for SAP security monitoring and threat detection

Integrity360 Managed SIEM

Managed SIEM service for log collection, analysis, and threat detection

ReliaQuest GreyMatter Transit

Real-time threat detection and telemetry routing platform for security data

ReliaQuest Universal Translator

Data normalization engine that unifies telemetry across security tools

Tsuga Unified Observability

Unified observability platform deployed in customer cloud infrastructure

Dynatrace Davis AI

AI platform for observability, security, and operations automation

Dynatrace

Unified observability and security platform with AI-powered analytics

Dynatrace Managed

On-premises observability & monitoring platform with network & app monitoring

Dynatrace Log management and analytics

Log management and analytics platform with AI-driven analysis and correlation

Dynatrace Grail

Data lakehouse for observability, security, and business analytics at scale

Dynatrace OpenPipeline

Data pipeline platform for ingesting, processing & storing observability data

Dynatrace PurePath®

Automated distributed tracing tech for end-to-end app visibility

Dynatrace Infrastructure Observability

Infrastructure monitoring & observability platform for hybrid/cloud environments

Dynatrace Application Observability

APM platform for monitoring app performance, cloud-native workloads & databases

Grafana Enterprise

Self-managed observability stack for metrics, logs, traces & visualization

Grafana

Data visualization and monitoring platform for dashboards and alerting

Grafana OSS

Open source data visualization and monitoring platform for observability

Grafana Cloud Application Observability

Application observability platform based on OpenTelemetry and Prometheus

Grafana Alerting

Alerting system for metrics and logs across multiple data sources in Grafana

Grafana Cloud Metrics

Managed metrics service for visualizing, alerting, and analyzing metric data

Grafana Cloud Logs

Managed log aggregation system for storing and querying application logs

Grafana Cloud Traces

Managed distributed tracing system for monitoring application performance

Cribl Stream

Observability pipeline for collecting, reducing, enriching & routing telemetry

Cribl Insights

Data engine for collecting, processing, routing, and storing IT/security telemetry

Cribl Search™

Search-in-place tool for querying telemetry data across distributed sources

Cribl Edge

Vendor-neutral agent for unified telemetry collection across distributed infra

Cribl Lake

Data lake for storing, accessing, and analyzing telemetry data

Orange Cyberdefense Security Event Intelligence

Managed SIEM solution with threat detection and CyberSOC analyst support

Digital.ai Intelligence

AI-powered analytics for software delivery lifecycle visibility and insights

Panther Detection-as-Code

Code-based threat detection platform with built-in rules and Python customization

Panther TrustedAIforSecOps

AI-powered SIEM platform for alert triage, detection engineering, and IR.

Panther Unified Search

Cloud-native SIEM with unified search across security logs and data lake

LogSentinel Next-gen SIEM

Next-gen SIEM for threat detection and response with compliance reporting

Darkscope

Cybersecurity monitoring and threat detection platform

Alert Logic Log Management Solution

Cloud-based log management solution for collection, storage, and analysis.

CardinalOps Threat-Informed Detection Engineering

AI-powered platform that automates detection engineering to expand SIEM & EDR coverage.

Cyberbit Operational Cyber SOC Intelligence

SOC intelligence platform for operational cyber security operations

Cyberoam iView

Centralized logging and reporting appliance for network security visibility

Digital Hands Managed Google SecOps

Managed SIEM service built on Google SecOps platform with 24/7 SOC support

Digital Hands Managed SIEM

Managed SIEM service with 24x7 monitoring, custom detections, and tuning

Faddom Flawless SecOps Powered by AI

AI-powered infrastructure visibility platform for SecOps and IT teams

FireEye Helix API Documentation

Cloud-hosted security operations platform with SIEM, orchestration, and TI

FireEye Helix

Cloud-hosted security operations platform with SIEM, orchestration & TI

Hoplite Active Network Defense

SIEM/SOAR platform for threat detection, response automation, and compliance

Lepide Microsoft 365 Auditing

Auditing and monitoring solution for Microsoft 365 environments

Lepide SharePoint Auditing Software

Audits changes to SharePoint Server and SharePoint Online content and config.

Lepide Nasuni Auditing Solution

Auditing solution for Nasuni file server environments with detailed reporting

Lepide Microsoft Teams Auditing

Auditing and reporting solution for Microsoft Teams user activities

Lepide Google Workspace Auditor

Auditing and monitoring tool for Google Workspace user activity and changes

Lepide NetApp Filer Auditing

Audits NetApp Filer file/folder access and permission changes in real-time.

Lepide Nutanix Auditing Solution

Auditing and monitoring solution for Nutanix file server environments

LimaCharlie WEL Monitoring

Real-time Windows Event Log monitoring with detection and response capabilities

LimaCharlie Windows Event Logs

Real-time Windows Event Log monitoring with custom detection rules

LimaCharlie False Positive Rules

Creates false positive rules to reduce noise in detection systems

LimaCharlie Sigma Ruleset

Detection ruleset based on Sigma open source community rules

Mead Cyber Security Control Room

Security monitoring service for IT risk assessment and security posture mgmt

Nagios Core

Open-source infrastructure and network monitoring system

NIKSUN LogWave™

Log management and SIEM platform for event correlation and threat detection

Rayzone Group Unknown Product

SOC solution with AI capabilities (product page unavailable)

SecureVisio NextGen SIEM

Next-gen SIEM with XDR capabilities for threat detection and response

SecureVisio Log Management

Central security log management with auto-discovery and e-documentation (CMDB).

EventLog Analyzer LOG360

Log analysis tool for security monitoring and compliance reporting

ManageEngine ADAudit Plus

Real-time AD, file server, and Windows server auditing and compliance tool

SIEMonster V5

SIEM platform with automated SOAR capabilities and scalable event ingestion

SIEMonster

SIEM platform for security monitoring and event management

Siren Platform

Investigative intelligence platform for security and threat analysis

SOC Prime Uncoder AI

IDE for detection engineering with cross-platform translation for 65+ SIEM/EDR/XDR

Tanium Integrity Monitor

File and registry integrity monitoring for compliance and change detection

Wazuh Security Information and Event Management (SIEM)

Centralized SIEM platform for aggregating and analyzing telemetry data.

Wazuh Oops! something went wrong

Open-source SIEM and XDR platform for threat detection and response

Solutions Granted aiSIEM/SOC

AI-driven SIEM with 24/7 SOC services for threat detection and response

Nightwing Guardian

Web-based C3ISR system for monitoring globally distributed mobile devices & assets

FatPipe Compliance

SIEM platform with compliance monitoring and reporting for regulatory frameworks

Abstract Security

Platform for data management, threat detection, and security investigations

Abstract Security Platform

Security data operations platform for log routing, detection, and analytics

Nothreat Platform

AI-driven SIEM platform with unlimited data processing and automated response

Nothreat AI Analyzer

AI-powered security reporting tool for SOCs generating custom threat reports

JLS Tech SECURIA

Integrated threat protection platform with SIEM, IDS/IPS, and analytics

Logpresso Sonar

SIEM platform with AI-based threat detection and log analytics capabilities

Logpresso

SIEM platform with SOAR, threat detection, and big data analytics

Realm AI-Powered Filtering Rules

AI-powered log filtering to reduce SIEM costs and optimize telemetry

Realm Security

Security data routing platform for connecting security tools to SIEMs

Realm Security Data Pipeline Platform

Centralized platform for ingesting, processing, and routing security data

COGNNA Compliance

Unified AI-powered SOC platform for compliance, monitoring, and reporting

COGNNA SIEM

AI-powered SIEM platform for threat detection and alert management

HERO Security Information Event Monitoring

Managed SIEM platform for continuous monitoring and threat detection

HERO Network Monitoring

24/7 network monitoring service detecting outages, threats, and performance issues

Impart Precision LogGen

Customizable security log generation with code-based rules for SIEM enrichment

Red Canary Security Data Lake

Cost-efficient security data storage with SQL search and MDR integration

Watchful Quill Voice

Voice-controlled security system with audio analytics for threat detection

Watchful OS

Physical security management platform for CCTV, sensors, and access control

Prevalent Security Data Fabric

AI-powered data fabric for ingesting, normalizing & unifying security data

Privafy PrivafyCentral

Centralized mgmt dashboard for Privafy data-in-motion security products

1Security Monitoring Tool

Microsoft 365 user activity monitoring and behavior analysis platform

AgileBlue Security Information and Event Management

Cloud-native SIEM with AI-powered threat detection and noise reduction

AnChain.AI Web3SOC

Web3-focused SOC platform for blockchain security monitoring and threat response

BlackBreach SIEM

SIEM solution with SOC for security event monitoring and threat detection

Blockaid Onchain Monitoring

Real-time blockchain asset & infrastructure monitoring with threat detection

Cyqueo SIEM

SIEM solution for centralized security event monitoring and threat detection

Cyberseer Managed SIEM Services

Outsourced SIEM service with 24/7 SOC monitoring and threat response

Cyberseer Google Security Operations

Cloud-native SIEM/SOAR platform for threat detection, investigation & response

Databahn Reef

AI-powered security insights layer for real-time log analysis and threat intel

Databahn Cruz

AI agent for security data pipeline automation and transformation

Devensys SOC / SIEM

Managed SOC/SIEM service with 24/7 monitoring and incident response

DigitalXRAID Managed SIEM

Managed SIEM service with 24/7 monitoring and threat detection

Dreamlab CySOC

SOC platform for detecting, analyzing, and responding to network anomalies

Tophant AI Security Platform

AI-powered security operations platform for data analysis and threat mgmt

Threats & Alerts Module

OT/IT threat visibility platform with context-driven prioritization

Seculyze Add-ons

Add-on modules for Seculyze platform providing SSO, reporting & encryption.

Seculyze Software

SIEM optimization software for Microsoft Sentinel with ML-based tuning

Seculyze Calibrate

SIEM optimization platform for Microsoft Sentinel and Defender environments

Log Management

Log management software for collecting, analyzing, and correlating log data

RunReveal Dashboards

Security log analysis platform with AI-powered dashboards and query generation

RunReveal Pipelines

Security log processing platform for routing, transforming, and filtering logs

RunReveal Investigations

Security log analysis platform with AI-enhanced investigations and alerting

RunReveal Detections

SIEM platform with SQL-based detections and AI-powered investigations

RunReveal Security Data Lake

SIEM platform for storing, searching, and analyzing security logs at scale

Log Connector

Connects Olfeo web security gateway logs to SIEM and XDR platforms

Oktacron SIEM

SIEM solution for log collection, event correlation, and security monitoring

Observo AI

AI-powered data pipeline for security & DevOps telemetry optimization

MCK Managed SIEM

Managed SIEM service with 24/7 threat detection and incident response

Lucidum Security Data Fabric

Security data fabric that enhances SIEM operations with data integration

Kenzo Agentic Detection Platform

AI-powered detection platform for automated rule generation and tuning

Kenzo Security Data Mesh

Security data mesh that integrates and normalizes telemetry from 150+ tools

Gardiyan SOC

System Operations Center for monitoring IT infrastructure and security

Defender Lens

Detection engineering control plane with CI/CD for SIEM, XDR, and data lakes

Panoptix Cybersecurity Dashboard

Centralized cybersecurity visibility dashboard for Abacus Group clients.

Antiy Situational Awareness Platform

Network-wide threat monitoring & situational awareness platform for enterprises.

