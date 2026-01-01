syslog-ng Open Source Edition Description

syslog-ng Open Source Edition is a log management application that collects logs from multiple sources, processes them in real time, and delivers them to various destinations. The tool supports legacy BSD syslog (RFC3164), enhanced RFC5424 protocols, JSON, and journald message formats. The application provides log parsing, classification, rewriting, and correlation capabilities across infrastructure. It includes patterndb functionality for correlating events and transforming them into unified formats. Built-in parsers enable flexible data extraction from unstructured data. syslog-ng supports multiple database destinations including MySQL, PostgreSQL, Oracle, MongoDB, and Redis. The tool implements message queue protocols including AMQP and STOMP. It can be extended through plugins written in C, Python, Java, Lua, or Perl. The software is released under a combination of GNU General Public License (GPL) and Lesser General Public License (LGPL). Development occurs openly with publicly available code, issues, and mailing lists. The tool is not affected by Log4j vulnerabilities CVE-2021-44228, CVE-2021-4104, and CVE-2021-45015.