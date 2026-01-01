syslog-ng Open Source Edition Logo

syslog-ng Open Source Edition

Open-source log collection, processing, and forwarding tool for log management

Security Operations
Free
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

syslog-ng Open Source Edition Description

syslog-ng Open Source Edition is a log management application that collects logs from multiple sources, processes them in real time, and delivers them to various destinations. The tool supports legacy BSD syslog (RFC3164), enhanced RFC5424 protocols, JSON, and journald message formats. The application provides log parsing, classification, rewriting, and correlation capabilities across infrastructure. It includes patterndb functionality for correlating events and transforming them into unified formats. Built-in parsers enable flexible data extraction from unstructured data. syslog-ng supports multiple database destinations including MySQL, PostgreSQL, Oracle, MongoDB, and Redis. The tool implements message queue protocols including AMQP and STOMP. It can be extended through plugins written in C, Python, Java, Lua, or Perl. The software is released under a combination of GNU General Public License (GPL) and Lesser General Public License (LGPL). Development occurs openly with publicly available code, issues, and mailing lists. The tool is not affected by Log4j vulnerabilities CVE-2021-44228, CVE-2021-4104, and CVE-2021-45015.

syslog-ng Open Source Edition FAQ

Common questions about syslog-ng Open Source Edition including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

syslog-ng Open Source Edition is Open-source log collection, processing, and forwarding tool for log management developed by syslog-ng. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with Data Extraction, Event Log Analysis, Log Analysis.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →