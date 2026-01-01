Infoblox SOC Insights
Infoblox SOC Insights
Infoblox SOC Insights Description
Infoblox SOC Insights is a security operations tool that applies AI-driven analytics to DNS threat intelligence and asset data. The product processes DNS security alerts and correlates event data, asset information, network data, and threat intelligence to generate actionable insights for security operations centers. The tool addresses alert overload by reducing large volumes of DNS security alerts to a manageable set of prioritized items. It provides analysts with access to asset data involved in security events and enables investigation through multiple data perspectives including threat indicators, security events, users, and assets. SOC Insights integrates with SIEM and SOAR platforms to enhance their capabilities with DNS-specific visibility and intelligence. The product includes configuration error detection for Infoblox Threat Defense deployments, identifying security gaps and providing guidance for proper feature configuration. The platform operates as part of the Infoblox Threat Defense ecosystem and focuses on DNS layer security, which the vendor states can block a significant portion of malware and command-and-control activity. The tool is designed to reduce manual investigation time for SOC analysts and improve incident response efficiency through automated data collection and correlation.
Infoblox SOC Insights FAQ
