Cribl Stream Description

Cribl Stream is an observability pipeline that manages telemetry data collection, processing, and routing. The product collects data from various sources including agents, batch endpoints, and APIs, supporting over 80 sources and destinations. The platform provides data reduction capabilities to control costs and optimize licenses by filtering events and fields, applying transformations, and using dynamic sampling to convert logs into metrics. It stores full-fidelity copies in low-cost storage or data lakes for later replay. Stream transforms and enriches data by translating formats, mapping schemas, and adding third-party data to create analytics-ready outputs. The product routes processed data to multiple destinations including SIEM platforms, observability tools, and storage systems. The platform includes Cribl as Code functionality, offering programmatic control through REST APIs, Python, Go, and TypeScript SDKs, plus Terraform support for automation and configuration management. An AI-powered Copilot Editor assists with schema mapping, data transformation, and filtering using natural language. Stream provides encryption and access controls for data security. The product uses Cribl Packs for pre-built pipeline configurations to accelerate integration and onboarding. It scales from small deployments to enterprise-level implementations without requiring new infrastructure or agents. The platform includes data replay capabilities, allowing stored data to be recalled on-demand from S3, Cribl Lake, or other storage systems for security audits, operational recovery, or investigations.

Cribl Stream is Observability pipeline for collecting, reducing, enriching & routing telemetry developed by Cribl. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with Observability, Log Management, AI Powered Security.

