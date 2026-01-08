Devo Platform
Integrated SIEM, SOAR, and UEBA platform with AI-driven threat detection
Devo Platform
Integrated SIEM, SOAR, and UEBA platform with AI-driven threat detection
Founder & Fractional CISO
Not sure if Devo Platform is right for your team?
Book a 60-minute strategy call with Nikoloz. You will get a clear roadmap to evaluate products and make a decision.
→Align tool selection with your actual business goals
→Right-sized for your stage (not enterprise bloat)
→Not 47 options, exactly 3 that fit your needs
→Stop researching, start deciding
→Questions that reveal if the tool actually works
→Most companies never ask these
→The costs vendors hide in contracts
→How to uncover real Total Cost of Ownerhship before signing
Devo Platform Description
Devo Platform is a security data platform that combines SIEM, SOAR, and UEBA capabilities into an integrated solution. The platform provides data ingestion from multiple sources without requiring data transformations, supporting various formats and data types. The system offers sub-second query speeds with always-hot data storage, enabling real-time analytics and streaming alerts. The platform includes AI-based attack tracing capabilities and provides access to community-based threat intelligence. The solution supports unlimited data ingestion and integrates with existing security ecosystems through a comprehensive API. It provides 100% data source coverage and allows organizations to combine data from multiple geographic locations while maintaining data residency requirements. The platform includes automated threat detection and incident response capabilities, with intelligent automation designed to support SOC decision-making. Query performance is maintained across large data volumes, with the architecture built for cloud-native SaaS deployment. Organizations can use the platform for threat hunting, security monitoring, and investigation workflows. The system provides data visualization and analytics capabilities for security teams to analyze patterns and identify threats across their environment.
Devo Platform FAQ
Common questions about Devo Platform including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Devo Platform is Integrated SIEM, SOAR, and UEBA platform with AI-driven threat detection developed by Devo. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Cloud Security, Real Time Monitoring.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership