Microsoft Microsoft Sentinel

Microsoft Sentinel is a cloud-native security information and event management (SIEM) platform designed for multicloud and multiplatform environments. The platform provides centralized data collection and storage through a unified data lake architecture, enabling security teams to aggregate telemetry from across their infrastructure. The solution includes security orchestration, automation, and response (SOAR) capabilities, user entity and behavior analytics (UEBA), and threat intelligence (TI) integration. Microsoft Sentinel offers native extended detection and response (XDR) integration through Microsoft Defender, providing unified visibility across SIEM and XDR functions. The platform features AI-driven capabilities including Security Copilot integration for incident investigation, KQL query generation, and automated recommendations. It includes a security graph architecture that provides enriched context and visibility across security use cases. Microsoft Sentinel supports data ingestion through over 350 native connectors and custom integrations. The platform includes SOC optimization features with dynamic recommendations, automated best practices, and workflow automation capabilities. It supports STIX/TAXII standards for threat intelligence sharing. The solution operates within the Microsoft Defender unified experience, providing analysts with centralized incident management, investigation tools, and response capabilities. The platform architecture includes an intelligent Model Context Protocol (MCP) server for natural language interaction and agent-based operations.

