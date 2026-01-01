Blue Sapphire DataStreamer™ Description

Blue Sapphire DataStreamer is a data pipeline management platform designed for security operations. The product processes security logs and telemetry data using AI-driven capabilities to automate parser generation and schema evolution. The platform supports collection from over 200 log sources through both agent-based and agentless methods, including syslog, API, Kafka, Kinesis, and S3 protocols. It performs real-time threat intelligence lookups and integrates with the MITRE ATT&CK framework for threat enrichment and anomaly tagging. DataStreamer processes data at the edge, enabling organizations to filter and reduce data volume by up to 98% before transmission to central storage. This federated processing model supports compliance requirements for GDPR, SEBI, and RBI regulations by keeping data local. The platform routes data to multiple destinations simultaneously, including various SIEM platforms, data lakes, and streaming systems. Organizations can direct logs to Splunk, QRadar, Microsoft Sentinel, S3, Snowflake, and Kafka without vendor lock-in. The system includes features for data masking, tokenization, deduplication, and PII protection. It provides role-based access control, mutual TLS encryption, and full audit logging. The platform handles backpressure and scales horizontally with autonomous scaling capabilities. DataStreamer processes over 10 million events per second with sub-millisecond latency, targeting SIEM cost reduction through intelligent filtering and routing at the data source.