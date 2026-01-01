Seceon aiSIEM CGuard 2.0 Logo

Seceon aiSIEM CGuard 2.0

AI-powered SIEM for cloud security across Microsoft 365, Azure, AWS, and GCP

Security Operations
Commercial
Seceon aiSIEM CGuard 2.0 Description

Seceon aiSIEM CGuard 2.0 is a security information and event management platform designed for cloud environments. The platform ingests telemetry from Microsoft 365, Azure, AWS, GCP, and SaaS applications to provide real-time threat detection and automated response capabilities. The solution includes Scollector, a cloud-native telemetry engine that collects and streams data from cloud workloads, endpoints, containers, and SaaS applications through lightweight agents. The platform uses AI and machine learning to analyze telemetry and detect threats including lateral movement, privilege misuse, cryptojacking, and insider threats. CGuard 2.0 provides multi-rule correlation across cloud environments, connecting alerts, behaviors, and events across multiple platforms. The system includes over 200 built-in tenant-aware detection rules that automatically link alerts across cloud environments. The platform offers automated incident response capabilities including MFA enforcement, OAuth permission revocation, identity quarantine, and custom playbook execution. Response actions are cloud-aware and integrate with native cloud APIs and policies. Compliance and reporting features map security findings to regulatory frameworks including ISO, HIPAA, NIST, and PCI-DSS. The platform provides audit-ready dashboards, actionable insights, and historical analytics for maintaining security posture. The solution secures identities in Azure AD, workloads and EC2 instances in AWS, VMs and data stores in GCP, and collaboration tools in Microsoft 365. Unified dashboards deliver real-time insights across all monitored environments.

Seceon aiSIEM CGuard 2.0 FAQ

Seceon aiSIEM CGuard 2.0 is AI-powered SIEM for cloud security across Microsoft 365, Azure, AWS, and GCP developed by Seceon Inc. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, AWS, Azure.

