XYPRO XYGATE SecurityOne
Security analytics platform for HPE NonStop Integrity Servers
XYPRO XYGATE SecurityOne
Security analytics platform for HPE NonStop Integrity Servers
XYPRO XYGATE SecurityOne Description
XYGATE SecurityOne (XS1) is a risk management and security analytics platform designed specifically for HPE NonStop Integrity Servers. The platform provides real-time threat detection using patented contextualization technology that gathers data from multiple NonStop server sources including application and system data, subsystems, user behavior, file operations, network data, and command input. It correlates and analyzes events to detect NonStop-specific Indicators of Compromise and suspicious activity. The platform includes file and system integrity monitoring that provides real-time alerts for any changes to monitored systems and applications. It supports compliance monitoring for frameworks including PCI DSS, GDPR, NERC CIP, FISMA, SOX, HIPAA, GLBA, and ISO 17799, with automated scanning and real-time risk reporting. XS1 includes privileged access management through XYGATE Access Control (XAC), which provides role-based access control with session and keystroke auditing. The platform also features XYGATE Object Security (XOS) for securing Guardian and OSS environments with dynamic access rules that can vary based on access attempt characteristics. The Appliance Sentry Module continuously monitors NonStop appliances including Cluster I/O Modules (CLIM) and NonStop Consoles (NSC), identifying insecure or misconfigured settings and providing risk scores with remediation actions. The platform is deployable on-premise or in the cloud and provides a unified browser-based dashboard for security operations.
XYPRO XYGATE SecurityOne FAQ
Common questions about XYPRO XYGATE SecurityOne including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
XYPRO XYGATE SecurityOne is Security analytics platform for HPE NonStop Integrity Servers developed by XYPRO Technology Corporation. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with Access Control, Compliance, File System Analysis.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership