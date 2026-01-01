XYPRO XYGATE SecurityOne Description

XYGATE SecurityOne (XS1) is a risk management and security analytics platform designed specifically for HPE NonStop Integrity Servers. The platform provides real-time threat detection using patented contextualization technology that gathers data from multiple NonStop server sources including application and system data, subsystems, user behavior, file operations, network data, and command input. It correlates and analyzes events to detect NonStop-specific Indicators of Compromise and suspicious activity. The platform includes file and system integrity monitoring that provides real-time alerts for any changes to monitored systems and applications. It supports compliance monitoring for frameworks including PCI DSS, GDPR, NERC CIP, FISMA, SOX, HIPAA, GLBA, and ISO 17799, with automated scanning and real-time risk reporting. XS1 includes privileged access management through XYGATE Access Control (XAC), which provides role-based access control with session and keystroke auditing. The platform also features XYGATE Object Security (XOS) for securing Guardian and OSS environments with dynamic access rules that can vary based on access attempt characteristics. The Appliance Sentry Module continuously monitors NonStop appliances including Cluster I/O Modules (CLIM) and NonStop Consoles (NSC), identifying insecure or misconfigured settings and providing risk scores with remediation actions. The platform is deployable on-premise or in the cloud and provides a unified browser-based dashboard for security operations.