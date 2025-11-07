Fortra Tripwire Enterprise Description

Fortra Tripwire Enterprise is a file integrity monitoring (FIM) and security configuration management (SCM) solution that monitors system changes across hybrid environments. The platform tracks configuration changes across operating systems, applications, servers, and devices from a centralized console. The solution provides real-time change monitoring to detect indicators of compromise and unauthorized modifications. It supports both on-premises and cloud environments with automatic onboarding and offboarding of cloud assets. The platform includes role-based workflows for approving, denying, deferring, or executing manual and automated remediation of misconfigurations. Tripwire Enterprise offers continuous compliance monitoring with a library of policy and platform combinations for various regulatory frameworks including PCI DSS, SOX, NERC CIP, FISMA, NIST, DISA, CIS Controls, GDPR, HIPAA, and regional standards like Egyptian Cybersecurity Framework, UAE IA Standard, TISAX, NCA Saudi Arabia, and NIA. The platform provides visual dashboards for tracking changes including what changed, where, when, and by whom. It generates detailed audit reports designed for regulatory audits and compliance verification. The solution serves multiple industries including financial services, energy, manufacturing, government, healthcare, and retail sectors.