An open-source artifact metadata API for managing metadata about software resources and governing the software supply chain.
Steampipe is a zero-ETL solution that allows direct data retrieval from APIs and services. It offers various engines like Steampipe CLI, Postgres FDWs, SQLite extensions, export tools, Turbot Pipes, and API plugins to translate APIs to database tables. Installation is simple with Linux or WSL using a curl command or on MacOS using brew. Plugins can be easily installed from the hub and queries can be run using psql or Powerpipe.
Interactive computational environment for code execution, text, and media combination.
A project with Terraform and Ansible scripts to create an orchestrated BlueTeam Lab for testing attacks and forensic artifacts on Windows environment.
Email collection point designed to trap spammers and blacklist IPs.
Package verification tool for npm with various verification and testing capabilities.
A security framework for process isolation and sandboxing based on capability-based security principles.