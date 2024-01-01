Steampipe 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Steampipe is a zero-ETL solution that allows direct data retrieval from APIs and services. It offers various engines like Steampipe CLI, Postgres FDWs, SQLite extensions, export tools, Turbot Pipes, and API plugins to translate APIs to database tables. Installation is simple with Linux or WSL using a curl command or on MacOS using brew. Plugins can be easily installed from the hub and queries can be run using psql or Powerpipe.