Panaseer Metrics Measurement

Automates security metrics measurement and reporting for posture management.

Security Operations
Commercial
Panaseer Metrics Measurement is a platform that automates the measurement of security metrics and provides continuous visibility into security posture based on evidence from existing security tools and data sources. The platform removes manual effort from security reporting by automatically collecting and analyzing security data. The platform includes a metrics catalog with hundreds of out-of-the-box security metrics across ten cyber control domains. These metrics can be configured to align with internal policies and recognized security standards and frameworks. The platform supports five types of metrics: informational metrics for basic counts and sums, policy metrics that track adherence to standards using RAG status indicators, coverage metrics that verify tool and control deployment, diagnostic metrics that provide actionable insights for remediation, and compound risk metrics that combine data from multiple domains to identify high-risk combinations. The platform enables security teams to communicate security posture to business stakeholders, educate stakeholders on cyber risk, provide context around security performance compared to peer organizations, understand root causes of security issues, and prioritize remediation based on business criticality. Metrics can be used to support specific use cases including measurement programs, ransomware defense, and cyber insurance requirements.

Panaseer Metrics Measurement is Automates security metrics measurement and reporting for posture management. developed by Panaseer. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with Analytics, Compliance, Governance.

