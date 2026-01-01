Sumo Logic Application Modernization Description

Sumo Logic Application Modernization is a cloud-based observability and security platform designed to support organizations transitioning to modern application architectures. The solution provides log analytics, monitoring, and troubleshooting capabilities for cloud-native environments. The platform combines security operations and cloud operations functionality, offering Cloud SIEM for threat detection and response, along with log management and infrastructure monitoring capabilities. It supports monitoring of containerized environments, including Kubernetes, and provides visibility across multi-cloud deployments including AWS, Google Cloud Platform, and Microsoft Azure. The solution includes machine learning and AI-powered analytics to detect anomalies and security threats. It offers pre-built dashboards and integrations with various cloud platforms and services. The platform supports OpenTelemetry for data collection and provides log aggregation and analysis capabilities. Sumo Logic Application Modernization is delivered as a SaaS platform with support for compliance requirements including PCI DSS. The solution includes security orchestration and automation capabilities through Cloud SOAR functionality. It provides centralized visibility for both security and operational data, enabling teams to monitor, troubleshoot, and defend modern application environments.