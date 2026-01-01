Sumo Logic Application Modernization Logo

Sumo Logic Application Modernization

Cloud-based log analytics & monitoring platform for app modernization

Security Operations
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Sumo Logic Application Modernization Description

Sumo Logic Application Modernization is a cloud-based observability and security platform designed to support organizations transitioning to modern application architectures. The solution provides log analytics, monitoring, and troubleshooting capabilities for cloud-native environments. The platform combines security operations and cloud operations functionality, offering Cloud SIEM for threat detection and response, along with log management and infrastructure monitoring capabilities. It supports monitoring of containerized environments, including Kubernetes, and provides visibility across multi-cloud deployments including AWS, Google Cloud Platform, and Microsoft Azure. The solution includes machine learning and AI-powered analytics to detect anomalies and security threats. It offers pre-built dashboards and integrations with various cloud platforms and services. The platform supports OpenTelemetry for data collection and provides log aggregation and analysis capabilities. Sumo Logic Application Modernization is delivered as a SaaS platform with support for compliance requirements including PCI DSS. The solution includes security orchestration and automation capabilities through Cloud SOAR functionality. It provides centralized visibility for both security and operational data, enabling teams to monitor, troubleshoot, and defend modern application environments.

Sumo Logic Application Modernization FAQ

Common questions about Sumo Logic Application Modernization including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Sumo Logic Application Modernization is Cloud-based log analytics & monitoring platform for app modernization developed by Sumo Logic. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, AWS, Azure.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →