LogSentinel Next-gen SIEM Description

LogSentinel Next-gen SIEM is a security information and event management platform designed for mid-market organizations. The platform offers both cloud-based and on-premises deployment options with a flat fee pricing model per active user. The SIEM includes threat detection and response capabilities for security monitoring across cloud and on-premises environments. It features end-to-end encryption for log data to protect sensitive business information during transmission and storage. The platform provides log integrity using blockchain-inspired technology for non-repudiation and compliance purposes. LogSentinel SIEM includes phishing protection that monitors incoming emails and alerts on phishing attacks. It offers script monitoring functionality to detect unauthorized changes to websites and web applications that could lead to data breaches. The platform supports compliance reporting for regulations including GDPR, HIPAA, SOX, PCI-DSS, and PSD2. The solution includes an open-source collector and agent for log collection from various systems. It is designed to support managed security service providers with flexible deployment options. The platform provides a zero-setup cloud SIEM option for simplified deployment in complex organizational environments.