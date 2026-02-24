Unified SIEM, SOAR, observability, and OT security platform.
Unified SIEM, SOAR, observability, and OT security platform.
Splunk is a unified security and observability platform offered by Passus S.A. as an Elite Partner. It covers three primary domains: security, observability, and operational technology (OT). **Security:** - Splunk Enterprise: Collects, stores, and analyzes machine data from physical, virtual, and cloud environments. Enables near-real-time search and monitoring of user transactions, system interactions, device behavior, and security incidents including abuse, attacks, and data leaks. - Splunk Enterprise Security (SIEM): Manages and correlates logs and activities from security systems, operating systems, business applications, network devices, and databases. Analyzes behavioral patterns to assess impact on organizational continuity. - Splunk SOAR: Enables security teams to automate tasks, orchestrate workflows, and handle SOC functions such as event management, collaboration, and reporting to reduce incident response times. **Observability:** - Splunk IT Service Intelligence (ITSI): Monitors, analyzes, and manages IT services by integrating logs, metrics, and events. Supports problem identification, failure prediction, root cause analysis, and system performance optimization. - Splunk Infrastructure Monitoring: Provides real-time monitoring of infrastructure, resources, and applications, delivering performance, availability, and resource utilization data. - Splunk Application Performance Monitoring (APM): Monitors application performance in real time, enabling identification, diagnosis, and resolution of application performance issues. **OT Security:** - Splunk Edge Hub: Addresses security for endpoint devices and industrial systems, targeting threats such as malware, phishing, trojans, spyware, adware, rootkits, and zero-day attacks across endpoints, physical/virtual application servers, and data center databases.
Common questions about Splunk including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Splunk is Unified SIEM, SOAR, observability, and OT security platform, developed by Splunk Inc.. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with Observability, Log Management.
Splunk offers the following core capabilities:
Splunk is deployed as a hybrid solution, suited to mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize security operations. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
Splunk is built for security teams handling Observability, Log Management. It supports workflows including log collection and correlation from physical, virtual, and cloud environments, near-real-time security monitoring and search, siem capabilities with behavioral pattern analysis. Teams typically adopt Splunk when they need to security operations capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/splunk
Splunk is a commercial Security Operations solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://www.passus.com/partnerzy/splunk/ or contact Splunk Inc. directly.
Popular alternatives to Splunk include:
Compare all Splunk alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/splunk
Splunk is for security teams and organizations that need Observability, Log Management. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other Security Operations tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/security-operations
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