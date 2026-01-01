Logz.io Distributed Tracing Logo

Logz.io Distributed Tracing

Distributed tracing platform for monitoring microservices performance

Security Operations
Logz.io Distributed Tracing Description

Logz.io Distributed Tracing is a monitoring solution designed to provide visibility into application performance across microservices architectures. The platform enables users to trace individual transactions through distributed systems to identify latency issues and performance bottlenecks. The solution automatically catalogs services through Service Overview functionality, displaying critical application performance metrics and system health indicators. Users can drill down from high-level performance metrics into specific service operations to investigate root causes of issues. The platform includes service mapping capabilities that auto-discover and visualize service relationships, dependencies, and call sequences across microservices architectures. This visualization helps users understand request flows and identify production issues within complex systems. Integration with OpenTelemetry provides auto-instrumentation capabilities for applications with minimal configuration effort. The platform uses native Logz.io exporters to capture and transmit trace data. The solution correlates logs, metrics, and traces to provide context during incident investigation. Trace Quickview functionality within the log management UI enables users to access trace data alongside log information. Deployment tracking automatically records production changes and maps them to service performance dashboards, making it possible to correlate deployments with system behavior changes. The platform includes alerting capabilities that notify users of performance issues such as service slowdowns and high invocation rates through channels including Slack, PagerDuty, and email. A Sampling Rules Wizard provides a guided interface for configuring trace sampling policies in OpenTelemetry Collector.

