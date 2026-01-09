Cribl Edge Description

Cribl Edge is a vendor-neutral intelligent agent designed for telemetry collection across distributed infrastructure environments. The product supports deployment on Windows, Linux, macOS, Docker, and Kubernetes platforms. The agent provides centralized fleet management capabilities for monitoring and configuring up to 250,000 nodes from a single console. It includes visual configuration authoring and version control functionality. Cribl Edge features automatic discovery and collection of logs and metrics from endpoints including servers, containers, and applications. The product includes a teleporting feature that allows users to access individual nodes directly to explore metric and log data for troubleshooting and root-cause analysis. The agent supports data interrogation at the source before transmission to central locations. It includes pre-packaged Helm charts for Kubernetes deployment and native integrations for Windows environments to collect Windows events, logs, and metrics. Fleet management includes centralized upgrade capabilities across entire deployments. The product provides vendor-agnostic data collection to replace multiple vendor-specific collectors and forwarders. Users can configure data forwarding to destinations of their choice. The agent includes autodiscovery functionality for identifying and collecting telemetry data from various endpoint types. It provides a UI for fleet monitoring and management operations.