AxoFlow AxoRouter Description
AxoRouter is a security data pipeline platform that collects, aggregates, pre-processes, and routes security data at scale. The platform provides automatic data classification and identification of incoming data from various networking and security products through zero-maintenance connectors. The system performs automatic data curation by filtering, parsing, and enriching security data to reduce its size and improve actionability. It routes data based on user-defined policies and converts it to appropriate destination schemas for various security tools and platforms. AxoRouter includes AxoStore, a built-in temporal storage component that handles log spikes, stores debug logs, and enables local execution of AI models and analytics. The platform can process up to 5 TB per day per core and operates at carrier-grade scale. The platform provides real-time observability metrics for monitoring the health of security data pipelines and their components. It offers a web-based interface for configuration, management, and visibility into data flows. AxoRouter can be deployed as a collector at the edge or as an aggregator before destinations, supporting both on-premises and cloud deployments. The web interface is available as a SaaS offering or as a self-managed deployment in private cloud or on-premises environments.
