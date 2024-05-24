Panther Detection-as-Code Description

Panther Detection-as-Code is a security detection platform that enables security teams to create, manage, and deploy threat detection rules using code-based workflows. The platform combines built-in detection rules with customization capabilities through Python-based detections and no-code filters. The system applies software development practices to security operations, including automated testing, version control, and peer review processes for detection rules. Teams can start with pre-built detection rules and customize them according to their specific requirements. The platform processes and analyzes security logs in real-time, providing normalization and analysis capabilities. It includes integrated unit testing to validate detection accuracy before deployment and supports CI/CD workflows for detection rule management. Detection rules can be tuned to reduce false positives and prioritize critical threats. The platform is designed to handle large-scale log ingestion and provides a data warehouse for storing and querying security logs. It offers AWS-native integration capabilities and supports concurrent IOC searches across security data. The solution enables security teams to deploy detections into production environments while maintaining quality through version control and collaborative review processes. Teams can create custom Python detections for complete control over threat coverage or use simplified filters for faster deployment.