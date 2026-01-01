Sumo Logic Cloud SIEM Description

Sumo Logic Cloud SIEM is a cloud-native security information and event management platform designed for threat detection and security operations. The platform provides real-time monitoring and analysis of security events across cloud and hybrid environments. The solution ingests and analyzes log data from various sources to identify security threats and anomalies. It includes machine learning and AI capabilities to assist with threat detection and investigation workflows. The platform offers pre-built dashboards and integrations with cloud providers and security tools. Cloud SIEM supports security operations center (SecOps) teams with tools for threat hunting, incident investigation, and compliance monitoring. The platform includes correlation rules and detection logic to identify suspicious activities and potential security incidents. The solution is delivered as a cloud service and integrates with the broader Sumo Logic platform for log management and observability. It provides capabilities for collecting, storing, and analyzing security data at scale. The platform supports integration with security orchestration and automation tools for incident response workflows. Cloud SIEM includes support for compliance frameworks such as PCI DSS and provides audit logging capabilities. The platform offers role-based access controls and multi-tenancy features for enterprise deployments.