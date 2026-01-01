Sumo Logic Dojo AI Description

Sumo Logic Dojo AI is a cloud-based security information and event management platform that combines SIEM capabilities with security analytics and automation. The platform provides log analytics for security monitoring, threat detection, and incident investigation. The product includes Cloud SIEM functionality for discovering threats and responding to security incidents. It offers log management capabilities specifically designed for security use cases, providing visibility into cloud security events and activities. The platform incorporates AI and machine learning algorithms for security operations, including a multi-agent AI platform called Dojo AI. It supports security orchestration, automation, and response (SOAR) capabilities through Cloud SOAR functionality. Sumo Logic provides monitoring and troubleshooting features for log analytics to detect and resolve security issues. The platform includes infrastructure monitoring, application observability, and specialized monitoring for AWS and Kubernetes environments. The product supports compliance use cases including PCI compliance monitoring and can function as a security data lake. It integrates with major cloud providers and supports OpenTelemetry for data collection. The platform is designed for security operations teams, offering tools for security analysts, threat detection, and SecOps workflows. It provides pre-built dashboards, APIs for integration, and documentation for implementation.