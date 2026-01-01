CrowdStrike Falcon Onum Description

CrowdStrike Falcon Onum is a data pipeline management solution designed to support SOC transformation initiatives. The product focuses on delivering clean, high-quality, real-time data to security operations centers. Onum is positioned as part of CrowdStrike's Next-Gen SIEM offering, functioning as a data pipeline component that processes and manages security data flows. The solution aims to address data quality and delivery challenges that security teams face when consolidating information from multiple sources. The product is designed to work within the broader CrowdStrike Falcon platform ecosystem, which includes endpoint security, cloud security, identity protection, and threat intelligence capabilities. Onum specifically handles the data ingestion, normalization, and routing aspects of security operations. As a data pipeline management tool, Onum processes security telemetry and event data to ensure it is properly formatted and delivered to downstream security tools and analytics platforms. This enables security teams to work with consistent, normalized data across their security infrastructure. The solution is marketed as supporting "agentic SOC transformation," suggesting it is designed to work with AI-driven security operations workflows and automated response capabilities within the CrowdStrike platform.