Dynatrace PurePath® Description
Dynatrace PurePath is an automated distributed tracing technology that captures timing and code-level context across technology stacks. The product provides end-to-end visibility for monitoring distributed systems and cloud-native architectures. PurePath processes tracing data at scale, handling trillions of spans daily and analyzing petabytes of data. The technology serves as the foundation for distributed tracing capabilities within the Dynatrace platform. The product integrates with OneAgent, which delivers automated service mapping, code-level visibility, security insights, and live debugging functionality. OneAgent operates with zero configuration requirements and transforms raw data into insights for application understanding. PurePath supports OpenTelemetry standards and provides integration capabilities with over 500 technologies. The technology includes intelligent automation and predictive analytics for monitoring modern systems. The platform offers distributed tracing capabilities designed for enterprise-scale observability. It provides visibility into application performance, service dependencies, and transaction flows across microservices and distributed architectures. PurePath captures detailed trace data including timing information and contextual details at the code level, enabling analysis of application behavior and performance characteristics across complex technology environments.
Dynatrace PurePath® FAQ
Common questions about Dynatrace PurePath®
Dynatrace PurePath® is Automated distributed tracing tech for end-to-end app visibility developed by Dynatrace. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with Observability, Application Security, Cloud Native.
