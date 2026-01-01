Seceon aiSIEM
Seceon aiSIEM is a security information and event management platform that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning for threat detection and response. The platform ingests and analyzes NetFlow and event data in real-time without storage delays or indexing wait times. The system collects data from over 900 device types including Linux and Windows servers, Active Directory, firewalls, web application firewalls, endpoints, and cloud platforms. It correlates NetFlow, user, and entity data to establish behavioral baselines and identify deviations from normal activity patterns. aiSIEM provides automated threat mitigation through AI-driven remediation recommendations that generate actionable responses without manual analyst intervention. The platform uses continuous learning algorithms that adapt to evolving threats in real-time. The solution offers deployment flexibility with support for on-premises, cloud, and hybrid environments. It scales from tens to hundreds of devices and handles large data volumes. The platform includes behavioral analytics, alert prioritization based on severity and business impact, and unified visibility across network, endpoint, and cloud infrastructure. The system aims to reduce mean time to detect threats, lower false positive rates through intelligent filtering and policy tracking, and decrease operational costs through automation of security operations center tasks.
