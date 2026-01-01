DuskRise Security Dashboard Logo

DuskRise Security Dashboard is a security operations platform designed to provide visibility and policy enforcement across an organization's extended network perimeter, with a focus on remote work environments. The dashboard enables security operations teams to monitor the security status of remote users and devices across distributed networks. It provides visibility into lateral communications within remote environments, allowing organizations to track security posture across their hybrid workforce. The platform includes policy enforcement capabilities that extend security policies to remote networks where employees connect. This addresses policy and control gaps in remote environments to prevent network compromise and sensitive asset exposure. The dashboard features real-time risk score tracking that monitors fluctuations in security risk across the organization. This allows security teams to detect patterns and respond to potential threats or vulnerabilities as they emerge. The platform is designed for SecOps teams managing security across distributed and remote work environments, providing centralized monitoring and control for organizations with employees working outside traditional office networks.

DuskRise Security Dashboard is Security dashboard for remote network visibility and policy enforcement developed by DuskRise. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with Monitoring, Network Security, Network Security Monitoring.

