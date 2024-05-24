Digital Hands Managed Google SecOps Description

Digital Hands Managed Google SecOps is a managed SIEM service that provides security operations capabilities built on the Google SecOps platform. The service includes 24/7 SOC monitoring and analysis performed by security analysts who function as an extension of the customer's security team. The service offers custom parser development for data sources not natively supported by Google SecOps, enabling ingestion and normalization of telemetry from various sources. Detection capabilities are tailored to each customer's environment with custom detection rules aligned to specific risk profiles. Automated response playbooks are configured to handle known threats, while human analysts investigate and escalate incidents requiring deeper analysis. The service incorporates threat intelligence from Google's sources, Gemini AI, and SecLM, combined with Digital Hands' proprietary threat intelligence platform for enrichment and correlation. The service is delivered through CyGuard Maestro, an open-XDR security fabric that integrates across the customer's existing security stack. Implementation is designed for rapid deployment, with instances operational within days. The service follows a composable security model that integrates with existing security investments without requiring replacement of current technologies. Alert efficacy is reported at 99%, with an average of 18 deployments per day. The service includes custom data ingestion, detection engineering, and response playbook configuration as part of the managed offering.