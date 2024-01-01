Log Parser Lizard 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Log Parser Lizard is a dynamic GUI for advanced log analysis, allowing users to execute SQL queries on structured log data, including server logs and Windows Events. It features a user-friendly interface with a syntax editor, data grid, charting tools, and more, and supports advanced parsing capabilities with regex, GROK, and custom plugins. Ideal for developers, administrators, auditors, and information security teams, Log Parser Lizard facilitates SQL querying on various structured log data types, including web server logs, Windows system events, and application log files. It also supports querying databases on remote servers and is compatible with Microsoft SQL Server, SQLite, MySQL, and OLE DB, among others. The software offers a range of features, including a query editor, data navigation and visualization, advanced data filtering, and support for custom log formats. It is optimized for performance and is trusted by thousands of users worldwide for its reliability and functionality.