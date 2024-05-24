SecureVisio Log Management Logo

SecureVisio Log Management

by SecureVisio

Central security log management with auto-discovery and e-documentation (CMDB).

Security Operations Commercial
Hybrid|Mid-Market, Enterprise
Log ManagementWindows Event Logs
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SecureVisio Log Management Description

SecureVisio Log Management is a centralized security log management platform that combines log collection with electronic documentation and configuration management database (CMDB) capabilities. The platform supports multiple log ingestion methods including Syslog, email, Windows Event Forwarding, database reading, and flat file parsing. The system features a scalable database architecture designed for long-term log storage in large corporate environments and Security Operations Centers. A key differentiator is its auto-discovery functionality that builds and maintains electronic network documentation based on ingested logs. The platform enriches SIEM, UEBA, and SOAR operations by providing current information about network, IT, and OT systems. It enables SIEM correlation rules and UEBA models to automatically adapt to changes in IT and OT environments based on the electronic documentation. The system automatically prioritizes incidents and vulnerabilities according to asset impact, considering factors such as business processes and sensitive information. The electronic documentation is supplemented with business context and can be utilized by other cybersecurity tools for enhanced security management. The platform is designed to support prevention, detection, and response to cyber threats across enterprise environments.

SecureVisio Log Management FAQ

Common questions about SecureVisio Log Management including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

SecureVisio Log Management is Central security log management with auto-discovery and e-documentation (CMDB). developed by SecureVisio. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with Log Management, Windows Event Logs.

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